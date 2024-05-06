'Munna Bhai series needs to end...', Arshad Warsi breaks silence on Sanjay Dutt starrer's 3rd installment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt from a new film's poster

Munna Bhai MBBS released in 2003 and Lage Raho Munna Bhai released in 2008 weaved magic at the box office. Even today people like watching these films. Along with the story of both these films, people also liked the acting of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Many people even today call Arshad Warsi as 'Circuit' and Sanjay Dutt as 'Munna Bhai' (the title name for Murli Prasad Sharma). Now fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment of this franchise film. Recently when Arshad Warsi was asked about this, let us know what the actor replied.

Here's what Arshad Warsi said

According to media reports, when Arshad was asked in a conversation whether the third film of the Munna Bhai franchise is being made. The actor said, 'Vidhu Vinod Chopra wants to make it. Rajkumar Hirani also wants it to be made, and Sanjay Bhai also wants to do it and I will do it too. But the film is not being made yet.'

'Raju has three great scripts for the sequel. Some things are missing here and there. I don't think that's happening. Now a lot of time has passed. I told Raju that whatever begins, also has an end. Looks like we left the Munna Bhai film franchise on interval. Everyone is impatient because it is not over yet. Munna Bhai series needs to end,' added Arshad.

On the work front

Let us tell you that recently Arshad Warsi was seen as a judge in the 11th season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. At the same time, he is now busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 3'. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Shukla. Probably the third part will deal with Arshad and Akshay fighting to be the original Jolly. According to media reports, Arshad Warsi started shooting the film in Ajmer (Rajasthan) on April 29. And, Akshay started shooting in Ajmer from May 2nd.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar announces Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla in style, shooting begins in Ajmer