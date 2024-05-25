Heavy rains inflict damage upon properties in Kerala; Yellow alert issues in seven districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People wade through water logged street after heavy rains in Kochi.

Heavy rains across Kerala continue to lash on Saturday hitting normal life, with scores of houses being damaged, roads being water logged, trees uprooted, flood water entering houses. Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow alert in seven districts of the state, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

Notably, a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. According to it, there will be isolated heavy rain in these districts in the coming hours.

The trains are also running late as a result of the steady downpour. In the low-lying areas of Kuttanad in coastal Alapuzha district, flood water entered houses, schools and shops.

At Kaikulangara in Kollam district, a family of four narrowly escaped as the tiled roof of their house collapsed due to heavy showers. Following which they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, several roads were battered and houses were damaged in the coastal village of Pozhiyur, which witnessed intense sea incursion on Friday evening.

Loss to agricultural sector in Thiruvananthapuram

The rains inflicted huge losses to properties, land and agriculture sector. According to officials, the agricultural sector in Thiruvananthapuram district incurred a loss of approximately Rs 1.82 crore in the last three days. Agriculture produced in 66.89 hectares of land have also been destroyed in the district and as many as 720 farmers suffered losses between May 22 to 24.

Apart from that, four houses have been completely destroyed and 41 were partially damaged due to torrential rainfall in the district causing several families to be shifted to relief camps in the past few days.

Authorities issue advice

Relief camps have been set up in the area and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to the continuing inclement weather. Additionally, those who live by the sea are also asked to move to safer places if possible as the chances of sea incursion are higher, Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.

As per the latest update of the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), high waves ranging from 0.5 to 3.1 metres and sea incursions are predicted along the coast of Kerala from southern Vizhinjam to northern Kasaragod until Saturday night.

