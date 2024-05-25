Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha seek blessings from Mahakal | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha

Bollywood's beauty Raveena Tandon mesmerised everyone with her brilliant acting skills and dance. The 90s diva worked in many films including Dilwale, Mohra and Daman among others. The actress still rules the hearts of netizens. She was recently seen visiting Ujjain to seek blessing from Mahakal. Her daughter Rasha was also seen with her.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the visit. The caption read, "From Mahakaleshwar and Omkaresswar to Bhimashankara, Trayembakeshwar and Grishneshar #12jyotirling". In the pictures that have surfaced, you can see that Raveena is seen taking the blessings of Lord Mahakal by performing Puja with her daughter. After this, she sat in Nandi Hall and chanted mantras and also said her wish in Nandi ji's ears. Raveena Tandon also expressed happiness after the darshan and puja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasha Thadani will soon be seen in a film with Aman Devgan. Recently she was spotted with Aman which went viral on social media. Currently, Rasha is busy with her upcoming project. Rasha Thadani's style is discussed a lot on social media.

Talking about Raveena Tandon, Raveena Tandon will soon be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Time Machine'. Raveena Tandon's other notable works include Dilwale, K.G.F Chapter 1, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Taqdeerwala, Shab, Satta, Laadla, Dulhe Raja, Gair, Zamana Deewana, Rajaji, Keemat, Imtihaan, Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke and Agni Varsha among others.

She has also bagged several accolades include, National Film Award, Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, Filmfare Award, Awadh Samman, Screen Awards, Filmfare OTT Awards and Indian Television Academy Award among others. Raveena Tandon was with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, for the year 2023, by the government for her contribution to the field of arts.

