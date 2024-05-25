Rahul Gandhi started new tradition of making false things as election issues, says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an election rally for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking about the Centre's Agniveer Scheme, slammed Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress scion has started a new trend of making false things as election issues. Earlier political parties used to twist actual issues but never made falsehoods as poll issues, but the former Congress chief has started this new tradition, he said.

"The politics of this country has changed after Rahul Gandhi came into politics. Earlier, political parties used to twist actual issues in front of the people, but they never made falsehood an issue. Rahul Gandhi has started a new tradition that only a false thing should be made an issue," Amit Shah said.

"The best example of this is the Agniveer scheme... A misconception is being spread all over the country that after 4 years, 75 per cent of Agniveers will be left future-less and their life will be ruined... The scheme is that if 100 people become Agniveer, 25 per cent of them would be permanently posted in the Army. For the remaining 75 per cent, BJP rules states have made a 10-20 per cent reservation in their state police force. 10 per cent reservation has been given in the central government's paramilitary force also," he said.

"Other than the reservation, they will get a lot of relaxation in the selection process, like age, and examination, and they also do not have to go through the physical tests. After this, there might hardly be any Agniveer who might not get a job... A lot of security companies have also prioritised Agniveers... He will receive a hefty salary for 4 years and after that, he will get a permanent job with gratuity... Rahul Gandhi is saying absolute lies for the advantage of his party and misguiding the people...," the Home Minister added.

PoK part of India, we will take it, says Amit Shah

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and "we will take it", Home Minister Amit Shah asserted as he castigated the Congress for trying to "frighten" the BJP by saying the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs.

Addressing a rally at Amb in Una district, the heartland of soldiers, he also appealed to people to ensure the victory of the BJP in the bypolls to six assembly seats for the formation of a BJP government in the hill state, currently ruled by the Congress.

Shah said that only a strong government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can fight terrorism, ensure economic growth and take care of the poor.

"Ensure the victory of BJP candidates in six assembly byelections for the formation of a BJP government and see the lotus (BJP's poll symbol) blooming in Himachal," he said.

