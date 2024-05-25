KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : IPL/X Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins with the IPL 2024 trophy in Chennai on May 25, 2024

KKR vs SRH Preview: Teams who finished in the top two in the league stages are set to clash in the IPL 2024 final at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to entertain the fans one last time after memorable performances throughout the 17th edition.

Kolkata Knight Riders finished at the top of the points table without much trouble despite witnessing their last two league-stage games being washed out due to rain. Shreyas Iyer-led continued their momentum with a thumping eight-wicket win over SRH in Qualifier 1 to enter the finals for the first time in the last ten years.

Compared to KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad were not convincing enough throughout their campaign but stole the limelight with aggressive cricket. SRH broke RCB's highest total record of 263 three times this season and set a new record of 287. Their camp will be boosted with a dominant win over the Royals in the Qualifier 2 but they face a poor record against KKR ahead of the final on Sunday.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, Final

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Sunday, May 26 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record:

Kolkata Knight Riders dominate the head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2024 final. Kolkata have notably won 18 of 27 IPL matches played against Hyderabad and are favourites to extend an impressive record.

In the recent meetings, Kolkata have won four times in the last five encounters against Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders registered a thrilling four-run win while defending 208 against Hyderabad in their first match of the 2024 season and then recorded a huge win in Qualifier 1 to continue their impressive run against Pat Cummins' side.

Matches KKR Won SRH Won No Result 27 18 9 0

KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.