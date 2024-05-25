Shaheen Afridi rejects vice-captaincy offer; Pakistan head into T20 World Cup without Babar Azam's deputy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi during the T20I game against New Zealand in Christchurch on January 19, 2024

The Pakistani cricket team will be heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 without a designated vice-captain as Shaheen Afridi has rejected to be Babar Azam's deputy at the mega event in the USA and West Indies starting on June 1.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the PCB Selection Committee reportedly approached the former skipper with a vice-captaincy offer but the latter rejected it. Pakistan were the last to announce their final squad for the World Cup 2024 but had named no vice-captain.

The report also adds that the selection committee approached the star pacer and submitted their squad just four hours before the ICC deadline. The committed also considered all-rounder Shadab Khan's name, who was a vice-captain in white-ball cricket for a couple of years and the experienced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

