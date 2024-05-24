Share market: Sensex, Nifty settle flat after hitting record highs amid volatility

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

The Sensex and Nifty reached record highs during intraday trade before settling flat amid market volatility on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a new peak of 75,636.5 but closed at 75,410, down 8 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 crossed the 23,000-mark before closing 11 points lower at 22,957.

Stock performance

On the 30-share Sensex platform, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T, NTPC, Ultracemco, and Axis Bank were top performers. Conversely, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, and Titan were among the top losers.

Broader market indices

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index reached a new high of 43,778, closing 0.23% higher, while the BSE Smallcap index touched 48,353, ending 0.20% lower.

Sector updates

Sector-wise, the Nifty Bank and Private Bank indices each added 0.4%. In contrast, the Nifty FMCG index declined by 0.8%.

Previous session recap

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at an all-time high of 75,418.04, up by 1,197 points. The NSE Nifty inched closer to the 23,000 mark, rising by 369.85 points, or 1.64%, to close at 22,968.

