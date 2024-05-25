Shimron Hetmyer slapped with fine for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during Qualifier 2 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shimron Hetmyer.

Rajasthan Royals' overseas signing Shimron Hetmyer has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24," the IPL said in a statement.

"Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

While the statement doesn't specify why the West Indian was fined, it could be because of his sudden outburst on the field of play following his dismissal.

Hetmyer lost his calm after he was undone by Abhishek Sharma on the fourth delivery of the 14th over and tried to vent out his frustration by smashing the stumps. Abhishek's delivery straightened after pitching and it flummoxed Hetmyer who tried to play inside the line of the ball, anticipating that it would come in.

Rajasthan Royals desperately wanted Hetmyer to go big against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday but he failed to offer the goods. The southpaw played 10 balls during his stay in the middle and could only manage to score four runs.

His compatriot Rovman Powell couldn't set the ball rolling either. The West Indian captain consumed 12 deliveries and scored just six runs. Hyderabad's left-arm pacer T Natarajan put an end to his struggle on the fourth delivery of the 18th over with a short-pitched ball.

More to follow...........