Laila Khan case: Mumbai Court sentences step-father to death for murder of Rajesh Khanna's co-actor, 5 others

Laila Khan, who started her career with the Kannada film 'Makeup' in 2002, has finally got justice. The accused of murder of Laila Khan, who became an overnight sensation due to her bold scene with Rajesh Khanna, has been sentenced to death. After 13 years, the court has pronounced its verdict in the murder case. The culprit Parvez Tak is the step father of deceased Laila Khan. In February 2011, Laila and five other members of her family were brutally murdered at their farmhouse in Igatpuri and their bodies were burred there. Mumbai Sessions Court said that this case is the rarest of the rare cases on Friday.

What is Laila Khan's murder case?

The incident happened in February 2011, when the culprit murdered Laila, her mother and four brothers and sisters. After an investigation by the police, it became clear that Tak had committed the murder. According to the Mumbai police, Laila along with her family had gone to the Igatpuri farmhouse for a holiday. At that time she was killed and buried there. After her stepfather's confession, he was handed over to Mumbai Police. At that time Parvez Tak was working as a forest contractor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The crime branch mentioned in their chargesheet that Laila's stepfather was offended with her and her sisters for refusing to share earnings from their Dubai trip. Later he conspired to eliminate the entire family at their farmhouse and take possession of their property.

Who was Laila Khan?

Laila's real name was Reshma Patel. She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 through 'Wafa: A Deadly Love Story'. She became an overnight sensation with this Rajesh Khanna's film. Laila became famous due to the bold scenes in the movie. For the unversed, the actor was married to Munir Khan. The actor was murdered on January 30, 2011.

