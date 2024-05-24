Singham Again: Ajay Devgn flaunts 'on duty' avatar in new photo, fan says 'baap of all cops in Indian cinema'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singham Again will release in cinemas in August this year.

Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy shooting for his much-awaited flick Singham Again, shared his 'on duty' avatar on social media after completing an important schedule in Jammu and Kashmir. He also expressed his gratitude to the officials and local people in the valley for the support they provided to the team of Singham Again. A video of the actor was also shared by Information and PR of Jammu and Kashmir. In the video, he can heard saying, ''Thank you so much Kashmir film authority for a lovely shoot and so much cooperation. It's a beautiful place. We wish we keep coming here. Thank you.''

Check it out:

During the shoot, Ajay and Rohit also met with the jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deets about the franchise

Singham Again also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the UT for shooting movies and other projects. "The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive," said Jackie while praising the hospitality in Jammu and Kashmir.

''The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people's support, everyone's support. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much," he added.

Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. It will clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Cannes 2024: India's Sunflowers Were The First Ones to Know bags La Cinef award