KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Final preview, captaincy picks and predicted playing XIs

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to clash in the mega IPL 2024 final at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 24. Both teams will be looking to get their hands on silverware after a considerable gap and are expected to produce their best to conclude the 17th edition of the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer's KKR have displayed consistently impressive form throughout the season as they topped the points table and then recorded a dominant win against SRH in Qualifier 1 to enter the finals. Kolkata also recorded a thrilling four-run win when they faced SRH in their first league-stage game of this season.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins guided SRH to the final with a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. Despite reaching the summit clash for the third time, the Sunrisers have struggled for consistency throughout the season. They have won just once in their last five meetings against the Knight Riders and are second favourites in the upcoming final on Sunday.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, Final

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Sunday, May 26 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sunil Narine: The veteran Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder is dominating the opposition with both bat and ball this season. Narine is leading the scoring chat for KKR with 482 runs in just 13 innings and at a strike rate of almost 180. The spin all-rounder has also taken 16 wickets at an amazing economy rate of 6.90 so far.

Heinrich Klaasen: The star SRH wicketkeeper batter scored a brilliant fifty against Rajasthan Royals in the last Qualifier 2 match. Klaasen is enjoying fine form with 463 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 176.04 and also scored a quick fifty when both teams last played each other in a league-stage game in the IPL 2024.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final probable playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.