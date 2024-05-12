'I'm overjoyed that...', Manisha Koirala on working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manisha Koirala

Coming from a prominent Nepalese household, Manisha Koirala established herself as one of the most popular and talented actresses in Bollywood. She has given some blockbuster hits like Dil Se, Gupt: The Hidden Truth and Khamoshi: The Musical among many others. Manisha was indeed one of the most popular faces in the 1990s and 2000s but things changed in 2012. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer which she successfully overcame. She recently spoke about how she was still recovering from cancer while she was filming for Heeramandi.

The 53-year-old actress who is receiving good reviews for her role as the mercurial matriarch Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi, wrote a lengthy note on Instagram for all the love. Along with a bunch of pictures, she wrote in the caption, "I could never have imagined that after cancer and turning 50, my life would flower into this other phase. Two reasons. The first reason, 1. Heeramandi has been a significant milestone. As a 53-year-old actor who has bagged an important role in a high-profile web series, I am overjoyed that I’m not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles. Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era."

The second reason she wrote, "2. Today, when I am receiving so many accolades, I can’t help but remember the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start shooting. Still recovering from the dreaded C, would my body be strong enough to deal with the intense shooting schedules, heavy costumes, and jewellery, and perform a role requiring so much nuance and effortless effort?"

"The fountain sequence proved the most physically challenging. It required me to be immersed in a water fountain for over 12 hours. That tested my resilience! Even though Sanjay had thoughtfully ensured that the water was warm and clean, over the hours, the water turned muddy, (because my team members, the Cinematographer, and the art director’s team were getting into the water to work around the scene.) Every single pore in my body was soaked in that muddy water. Even though I was beyond exhaustion by the end of the shoot, I felt a deep happiness within my heart. My body had taken the stress and remained resilient. I knew I had passed a critical physical test", she further mentioned.

She concluded, "To you, who think your time has come and gone, whether it’s due to age, illness or any setback, never give up! You never know what could be waiting for you around the bend! I’m deeply grateful for your love and generosity of spirit! #50andfabulous #heeramandionnetflix #netflix #grateful #hope".

Manisha took a break from acting after her cancer diagnosis and returned to the screen 5 years later in 2015. She has been active since then, featuring in at least one project every year. Her most notable performance in the second phase of her career has been Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju (2018). In the film, she played the role of Nargis, the on-screen mother to Ranbir Kapoor. She also featured in the Netflix film Maska (2020), and 99 Songs (2021) by AR Rahman. Her latest film she was features was Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan. She played the role of Yashoda.

