Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan ACB raids residences of Dudu district collector, revenue official on bribery accusations

Rajasthan ACB raids residences of Dudu district collector, revenue official on bribery accusations

The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the two officials. One of the officials was an officer of the State Administrative Service and was promoted as an Indian Administrative Service-rank officer last year.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Jaipur Published on: April 27, 2024 12:51 IST
The complainant has alleged that the two officials demanded
Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The complainant has alleged that the two officials demanded Rs 25 lakh as bribe.

The Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau has raided the residences of the Dudu district collector and a village-level revenue official for allegedly demanding a bribe in a land conversion case, an officer said on Saturday. It is alleged that Collector Hanuman Mal Dhaka and Patwari Hansraj had demanded a Rs 25 lakh bribe. The raids, conducted on a complaint, ended late Friday night, officials of the bureau said.

The complainant has alleged that Dhaka and Hansraj demanded Rs 25 lakh as bribe for not taking action against him in a land conversion case, Deputy Inspector General, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ravi said in a statement. He added that the complainant has 204 bighas of land. The complainant claimed that when he cited that he did not have the amount demanded, he was assured that no action would be taken if he could pay up Rs 15 lakh, Ravi said.

In the process of verification of the complaint, the "victim" met the collector at his residence, Dak Bungalow, wearing a recorder and it was clear that Dhaka asked for a bribe of around Rs 7.5 lakh, the DIG said. Ravi said that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Dhaka and Hansraj. 

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Congress suspends Ameen Khan, Balendu Shekhawat over indiscipline, anti-party activities

ALSO READ | Three dead, eight injured after car runs over people sleeping on roadside

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement