Three dead, eight injured after car runs over people sleeping on roadside

In a tragic accident, at least three people died and eight were injured after an unidentified speeding car ran over people sleeping on the roadside near a government school in Rajasthan's Dausa district. According to the police, the incident occurred late Thursday night in Mahwa town when a speeding car lost control and ran over the 11 victims sleeping on the roadside.

Ajay Singh, Sub-Inspector, Mahwa Police Station, said that while the deceased, identified as Raju (50), his mother, aged around 70 years, and Pari (6) succumbed to their injuries, the other eight of the victims were sent for immediate medical attention.

"Of the eight injured, two were discharged after primary treatment, and six were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further treatment," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the police added, efforts are currently underway to arrest the driver who is absconding and the car has also been seizedfrom the accident site.