Bathinda Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur win again or will AAP, Congress dent her hopes?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bathinda Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, a stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), will witness a fight among several political parties, prominently among Congress, AAP and SAD, and BJP. SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sitting three-time MP from the seat where the party has re-fielded her. The BJP has given ticket to Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Punjab IAS officer, against AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Congress’ Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu.

Known as the stronghold of SAD, Harsimrat Kaur has been representing the constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009.

AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian joined the party in 2021 from Congress and defeated Patron of Shiromani Akali Dal for the Lambi constituency, Parkash Singh Badal, by a margin of over 11,000 votes in the Punjab Assembly Elections in 2022.

He was announced as the Lok Sabha candidate from Bathinda by the AAP.

Bathinda Lok Sabha seat

Bathinda is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The state has 13 parliamentary seats. The Bathinda seat comprises 9 Assembly segments including Lambi, Bhuchomandi, Bathindaurban, Bathindarural, Talwandisabo, Maur, Mansa, Sardulgarh, Budhlada. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. The SAD, the INC are the main parties in the constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from SAD won the seat with a margin of 21,772 votes. Harsimrat Kaur Badal was polled 492,824 votes with a vote share of 41.00 per cent and defeated Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from INC who got 471,052 votes (39.17 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from SAD won the seat and was polled 514,727 votes with a vote share of 43.73 per cent. INC candidate Manpreet Singh Badal S/o Gurdas Singh got 495,332 votes (42.09 per cent) and was the runner-up.Harsimrat Kaur Badal defeated Manpreet Singh Badal S/o Gurdas Singh by a margin of 19,395 votes.

