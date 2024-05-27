IPL 2024 Prize Money and Award Winners List: KKR star bags Player of the Tournament award

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer with the IPL 2024 trophy in Chennai on May 26, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift the IPL 2024 trophy on Sunday, May 26. KKR bagged the biggest prize by winning the title for the third time in their history while Sunrisers Hyderabad finished runner-ups to clinch INR 13 crore.

As expected, KKR's star all-rounder Sunil Narine claimed the Player of the Tournament award (Most Valuable Player) for his all-round brilliance throughout the season. Narine faced no competition to clinch the prestigious award after scoring 488 runs at a strike rate of 180.74 and taking 17 wickets at an amazing economy rate of 6.69.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stalwart Virat Kohli bagged the Orange Cap for top-scoring with 741 runs in 15 innings, 158 runs more than second-highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad. Kohli bagged the Orange Cap for the second time in his career as he enjoyed a record-laden season with RCB who finished fourth in 2024.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap award despite Punjab Kings' horrid campaign in 2024. The right-arm pacer took 24 wickets in just 14 innings, three more than KKR's spinner Varun Chakravarthy to make an impact. Sunrisers Hyderabad's rising youngster Nitish Reddy bagged the Emerging Player of the Season award for scoring over 300 runs this season.

IPL 2024 Prize Money and Award Winners List