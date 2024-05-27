IPL 2024 Prize Money and Award Winners List: KKR star bags Player of the Tournament award

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift the IPL 2024 trophy on Sunday, May 26. KKR bagged the biggest prize by winning the title for the third time in their history while Sunrisers Hyderabad finished runner-ups to clinch INR 13 crore.
As expected, KKR's star all-rounder Sunil Narine claimed the Player of the Tournament award (Most Valuable Player) for his all-round brilliance throughout the season. Narine faced no competition to clinch the prestigious award after scoring 488 runs at a strike rate of 180.74 and taking 17 wickets at an amazing economy rate of 6.69.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stalwart Virat Kohli bagged the Orange Cap for top-scoring with 741 runs in 15 innings, 158 runs more than second-highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad. Kohli bagged the Orange Cap for the second time in his career as he enjoyed a record-laden season with RCB who finished fourth in 2024.
Meanwhile, Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap award despite Punjab Kings' horrid campaign in 2024. The right-arm pacer took 24 wickets in just 14 innings, three more than KKR's spinner Varun Chakravarthy to make an impact. Sunrisers Hyderabad's rising youngster Nitish Reddy bagged the Emerging Player of the Season award for scoring over 300 runs this season.
IPL 2024 Prize Money and Award Winners List
- Winners - KKR (won INR 20 crore prize money)
- Runner-ups - SRH (won INR 13 crore prize money)
- Player of the Tournament (Most Valuable Player) - Sunil Narine (488 runs, 17 wickets, 8 catches, also won INR 10 lakh)
- Player of the Match in the Final - Mitchell Starc (2/14)
- Emerging Player of the Year 2024 - Nitish Reddy (303 runs, 3 wickets, also won INR 10 lakh)
- Orange Cap Winner - Virat Kohli (741 runs and won INR 10 lakh)
- Purple Cap Winner - Harshal Patel (24 wickets and won INR 10 lakh)
- Catch of the Tournament - Ramandeep Singh (vs LSG)
- Striker of the Season - Jake Fraser-McGurk (330 runs at a strike rate of 234.04)
- Highest Score - Marcus Stoinis (124* vs CSK)
- Best Bowling Figures - Sandeep Sharma (5/18 vs MI)
- Most 50+ scored - Virat Kohli (6)
- Super Sixes of the Season - Abhishek Sharma (42)
- Most Catches - Axar Patel (13)