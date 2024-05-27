Teary-eyed Suhana Khan rushes to hug Shah Rukh Khan as KKR defeats SRH in IPL 2024 Final | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Shah Rukh Khan hugging Suhana and Abram

Indian Premier League 2024 has finally come to an end. This edition of IPL was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. From fan wars to rising from the ashes, IPL 2024 was nothing less than a thriller film. The mega event ended with Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders defeating Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rather one-sided match. The entire Khan clan had reached Chepauk to support KKR. Celebrations from every corner of the stadium were captured on camera. During this, a very heartwarming video of Shah Rukh and Suhana has also come to the fore.

'Are you happy?' Suhana Khan asks SRK

A video of Shah Rukh and Suhana has taken over the internet. In the video, Suhana can be seen rushing to hug SRK as soon as KKR marked its victory at the IPL Final. The Archies actor can be seen having tears in her eyes while she asks her father if he's happy now. The father-daughter then shares an emotional hug until they are joined by their youngest one, Abram. Later Aryan also reached out to SRK to hug him.

Watch the video here:

There was also an adorable moment of Shah Rukh Khan hugging his wife Gauri Khan after the victory of KKR.

KKR vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a dominant eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to clinch the IPL 2024 title on Sunday, May 26. Shreyas Iyer-led KKR chased down a low-scoring target against SRH at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to claim the famous trophy for the third time in their history. The summit clash proved as a one-sided affair with one team dominating in every department. Pacers Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana and Andre Russell produced impactful displays to bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 113 total, the lowest in the history of IPL finals.

Also Read: Mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt and Raha's adorable reading session goes viral | See Pic