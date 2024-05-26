Mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt and Raha's adorable reading session goes viral | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha

Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got married in 2022 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. It's already been a year for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl Raha. One glimpse of the star kid is enough to grab everyone's attention. Alia Bhatt shared an adorable picture of her and Raha having a reading session. The picture has now gone viral on social media.

Along with sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, "baby be kind". In the picture, Alia was seen slouching over a couch, with Raha sitting on her lap. Raha's face was not visible to the camera. Alia was seen holding the book in front of Raha and reading together. Fans flooded the comment section commenting on how adorable the mother-daughter looked. One user wrote, "Raha & mumma". Another user wrote, "Aww...it's mama and her princess time so sweet". "Best mumma is trying to raise a kind person", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office. Cited as the return of the Karan Johar era, the romantic drama marks the return of the filmmaker after a long hiatus from direction. Besides, its extended star cast, the film also got great reviews for its storyline.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

