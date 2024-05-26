Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 x Chandu Champion crossover: Kartik Aaryan, Rajpal Yadav groove to song Satyanaas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan, Rajpal Yadav

Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood and has emerged as the actor whose dashing personality and killer smiler make millions of people lose their hearts. He is not only a brilliant actor and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. His upcoming films Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have created much hype amongst the netizens. In the latest post, the crossover of these two films is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen grooving to the song Chandu Champion's latest track Satyanaas along with Rajpal Yadav. The interesting part of the video is the duo are seen dancing and having a gala time in their Bhool Bhulaiyaa outfit. Fans loved them together having fun and took to the comment section. One user wrote, "All duos are fine but Rajpal sir & Kartik hits different". Another user wrote, "Chandu Champion x Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wahh". "Itna confusion ho jata hai ki Chandu Champion ke liye excited hoon ya Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", wrote the third user.

Director Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in an upcoming project titled Chandu Champion. The film follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14.

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Soon after, it was revealed that the film would be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Also, it will go on the floor in the second half of the year 2024. And now, reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film fared well at the box office.

