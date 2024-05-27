Box Office Report: Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji earns THIS much in 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Day 3 report

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the best actors of Hindi cinema. The actor has been ruling the roost for the last three decades. Even though not many of his films did well at the box office, it is hard for anyone to question his performance in each of his films. Last year, Manoj Bajpayee's film 'Joram' was released, which received a lot of praise but the movie proved to be a flop at the box office. This year the actor has brought the action thriller 'Bhaiyya Ji'. Once again the actor dominated his powerful character in the film. 'Bhaiyya Ji' was released in theatres on 24 May. The film did not have a great start at the domestic box office on the first day. But it was expected that the film would earn well on the weekend.

Bhaiyya Ji's box office collection

On Friday, the run of 'Bhaiyya Ji' started with Rs 1.30 crore at the domestic box office. On Saturday, it was expected that the film would do good business and the same happened. The film's earnings increased on the second day. Manoj Bajpayee starrer movie has made a business of Rs 1.75 crore on the second day. The earnings so far on Sunday are decent. According to Sacknilk's early trade, Manoj Bajpayee's film earned 1.90 crore on day 3 of its release.

Bhaiyya Ji's competes with Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth

Compared to 'Srikanth', the first weekend of 'Bhaiyya Ji' was sluggish. Rajkummar Rao did a business of around Rs 12 crore in the first weekend. Even after 17 days, the magic of the film is still visible. Till now the movie has done a business of Rs 36 crores.

For the unversed, 'Bhaiyya Ji' directed by Apoorva Singh Karki is a revenge story. Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, Rama Sharma also play important roles in the film.

