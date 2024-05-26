Cyclone Remal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds review meeting ahead of landfall

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi chaired review meeting regarding cyclone Remal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting to review the response and preparedness of the administration ahead of the cyclone Remal, which is set to make a landfall by midnight between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts.

According to IMD, the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal transformed into a cyclone on Saturday evening. Met department chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the cyclone is centred in the Bay of Bengal 200 KMs south of Canning town in West Bengal. It is moving towards the north and will continue to hit the coast between Sagar Island of West Bengal and Khepupara of Bangladesh.

Rainfall started in coastal regions

The precipitation has already started in the coastal districts which will intensify and exceed 25 cm today, he added. In addition to that, heavy rainfall of 7-10 cm has been predicted by IMD in Odisha’s Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts.

Taking the precautionary measures, a team of NDRF has been deployed in Hasnabad village of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas.

Meanwhile, a total of 394 flights, both international and domestic, have been cancelled as the operations at Kolkata airport have been suspended for 21-hours. Scores of trains ahve also been suspended considering the adverse weather conditions.

Governor urges people to stay alert

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose said that he is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with state and central experts to ensure a coordinated response to counter the repercussions of the cyclone. Bose emphasised the importance of safety for residents in the coastal regions of West Bengal, urging them to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cyclones.

"Governor Bose is keeping a watch on the situation and is in touch with experts and authorities in the state and the Centre for a coordinated effort to endure the cyclone," the West Bengal Raj Bhavan posted on X.

