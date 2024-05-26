Cyclone Remal LIVE: Storm intensifies into ‘severe’ cyclonic storm, to make landfall in Bengal by midnight

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning said that Cyclone Remal is set to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 11 am today and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around midnight.

"The Deep Depression over East central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northward with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 06 hours, intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as “Re-Mal”) and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 25th May, 2024 over the North & adjoining East central Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.8°N and longitude 89.5°E, about 360 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 390 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal)," said IMD.

It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 26 May morning over the Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by 26th May midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph," it added.