Cyclone Remal LIVE: Storm intensifies into ‘severe’ cyclonic storm, to make landfall in Bengal by midnight

Cyclone Remal: The cyclonic storm Remal is projected to make landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal around midnight on May 26 with wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of extremely heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall in north Odisha on Sunday and Monday. As a precaution, the Kolkata airport has decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon. At least 394 flights, including domestic and international, will be affected as a result.