Sunday, May 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Cyclone Remal LIVE: Storm intensifies into ‘severe’ cyclonic storm, to make landfall in Bengal by midnight
Live now

Cyclone Remal LIVE: Storm intensifies into ‘severe’ cyclonic storm, to make landfall in Bengal by midnight

Cyclone Remal: This is the first cyclone of the pre-monsoon season in the Bay of Bengal, and has been named Remal, a name given by Oman according to the naming system for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2024 8:48 IST
cyclone Remal
Image Source : PTI Personnel from West Bengal Disaster Management alert locals ahead of the landfall of cyclone Remal, in South 24 Parganas district.

Cyclone Remal: The cyclonic storm Remal is projected to make landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal around midnight on May 26 with wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of extremely heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall in north Odisha on Sunday and Monday. As a precaution, the Kolkata airport has decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon. At least 394 flights, including domestic and international, will be affected as a result. 

 

Live updates :Cyclone Remal

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 26, 2024 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

    Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by Sunday midnight, as per the IMD.

  • May 26, 2024 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Visuals from Sundarbans, South 24 Parganas

    Visuals from Sundarbans and South 24 Parganas.

  • May 26, 2024 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Regions to be affected

    The primary regions affected are West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura and some other parts of north-eastern states. Residents in these areas, as well as in the neighbouring state of Tripura, are urged to brace for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.

  • May 26, 2024 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We are fully prepared for cyclone Remal, says NDRF inspector

    NDRF Inspector Zaheer Abbas said the team is fully prepared to handle every kind of disaster. Speaking to news agency ANI, NDRF Inspector Zaheer Abbas said, "We are fully prepared for the cyclone. If the cyclone hits here, our soldiers are ready to deal with every kind of disaster... Our team is well-equipped. Our team is ready for tree falling or flood rescue etc... We are ready to deal with every situation..."

     

  • May 26, 2024 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Fishermen advised not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal

    Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal until the morning of May 27. A red alert has been issued for the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas in West Bengal for May 26 and 27, predicting extremely heavy rain in some areas.

     

  • May 26, 2024 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Visuals from Mandarmani beach in West Bengal

    As per IMD, cyclone 'Remal' to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 6 hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as Severe Cyclonic Storm.

  • May 26, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Orange alert issued for several areas

    An orange alert has been issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and Purba Medinipur districts, forecasting wind speeds of 80 to 90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places on May 26 and 27. In north Odisha, heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara on May 26-27, with Mayurbhanj likely to experience heavy precipitation on May 27.

    The IMD has warned of localised flooding and significant damage to vulnerable structures, power and communication lines, kutcha roads, crops, and orchards in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to stay indoors for safety.

  • May 26, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Remal to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning said that Cyclone Remal is set to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 11 am today and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around midnight.

    "The Deep Depression over East central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northward with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 06 hours,  intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as “Re-Mal”) and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 25th May, 2024 over the North & adjoining East central Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.8°N and longitude 89.5°E, about 360 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 390 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal)," said IMD.

    It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 26 May morning over the Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by 26th May midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph," it added.

  • May 26, 2024 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Air India issues advisory

    "Kolkata airport will remain closed from 1200 Hrs of 26 May to 0900 Hrs of 27 May due to severe cyclone conditions. All Air India flights to and from Kolkata are cancelled during this period," Air India said in an X post. 

    "Passengers booked on these flights are requested to check our website for further updates," the airline added. 

  • May 26, 2024 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kolkata airport suspend flight operations

    In anticipation of the potential impact of Cyclone Remal, Kolkata airport authorities have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours starting from noon on Sunday. According to an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson, a total of 394 flights, both international and domestic, are set to be cancelled during the 21-hour suspension period at Kolkata airport.

    “In view of cyclone Remal's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, a meeting was held with the stakeholders and it has been decided to suspend flight operations from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata,” NSCBI Airport Director C Pattabhi said in a statement.

  • May 26, 2024 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kolkata Police issue helpline numbers

    In view of the possible destruction because of Cyclone Remal, Kolkata Police has issued the helpline numbers (9432610428 and 9432610429).

  • May 26, 2024 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What is Cyclone Remal?

    Named by Oman, Remal, meaning sand in Arabic, is the first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement