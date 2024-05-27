Monday, May 27, 2024
     
  4. Cyclone Remal LIVE: Two killed, normal life disrupted in parts of Bengal, heavy rain to continue
Cyclone Remal LIVE: Two killed, normal life disrupted in parts of Bengal, heavy rain to continue

Cyclone Remal: After tearing through the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal, Cyclone Remal left a trail of destruction with pictures of devastation becoming evident across the state’s coastal areas, with extensive damage to infrastructure and property, soon after daybreak on Monday.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2024 14:02 IST
Cyclone Remal
Image Source : INDIA TV Cyclone Remal

Cyclone Remal: Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in West Bengal and its coastal regions, resulting in the loss of at least two lives. The storm caused extensive damage to infrastructure and property, with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kilometers per hour. A man lost his life after a wall collapsed due to the continuous rainfall on Sunday evening at the Bibir Bagan area of Entally in Central Kolkata, as reported by a state disaster management official. Additionally, an elderly woman in Mousuni Island near Namkhana, adjacent to the Sunderbans delta, also passed away on Monday morning. She sustained injuries when a tree collapsed onto her hut, causing the roof to cave in.

 

 

 

  • May 27, 2024 2:02 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy rain, gusty winds lashed several parts of West Bengal

    Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed several parts of West Bengal as Cyclone 'Remal' made landfall.

  • May 27, 2024 2:01 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CM Mamata Banerjee takes stock of situation

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep concern over the impact of Cyclone Remal in Sundarbans and other coastal areas of the state as she took stock of the situation, an official said.

    She spoke with Chief Secretary B P Gopalika to assess the extent of devastation caused by the cyclone and the measures being taken to address the aftermath. "The CM spoke to the chief secretary over the phone and enquired about the number of lives lost and injured as a result of Cyclone Remal. She also enquired about the extent of damage, including uprooted electric poles and trees, and the progress of restoration efforts," the official told PTI.

    (Input: PTI)

  • May 27, 2024 1:38 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    2 die as Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal

    At least two persons died in West Bengal and its coastal areas suffered extensive damage to infrastructure and property, as Cyclone Remal tore through the state and neighbouring Bangladesh with winds speeds reaching 135 km per hour.

    A man died of his injuries when a wall collapsed due to the relentless downpour on Sunday evening at the Bibir Bagan area of Entally in Central Kolkata, a state disaster management official said. An eldery woman in the Mousuni Island near Namkhana adjacent to the Sunderbans delta also succumbed to injuries on Monday morning, following a tree collapse on her hut that resulted in the roof caving in, the official said.

    (Input: PTI)

  • May 27, 2024 12:00 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tripura sounds red alert in two districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in two districts - Sepahijala and Gumati - in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal. An orange alert has also been sounded in the remaining six districts of the northeastern state which is likely to witness heavy rain and gusty winds as a result of the cyclone.

    “A red alert has been sounded in Sepahijala and Gumati districts in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall during the day while an orange alert has been sounded in the remaining six districts of the state”, Director of Indian Meteorological department, Agartala, Partha Roy told PTI.

    (Input: PTI)

  • May 27, 2024 11:59 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kolkata Metro services disrupted

    Operations of the Kolkata Metro were disrupted between Girish Park and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, due to waterlogging on the tracks at Park Street and Esplanade stations, an official said. Metro services are normal from Dakshineswar to Girish Park and from Kabi Subhas to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, he said. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the municipal corporation was trying to address the situation on war footing.

    (Input: PTI)

  • May 27, 2024 11:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Over 60 trees uprooted in West Bengal

    Reports of uprooting of trees have been received from Southern Avenue, Lake Place, Chetla, D L Khan Road, Dufferin Road, Ballygunge Road, New Alipore, Behala, Jadavpur, Golpark, Hatibagan, Jagat Mukherjee Park and College Street, as well as the city’s adjoining Salt Lake area.

    Around 68 trees were uprooted in Kolkata, and another 75 in nearby Salt Lake and Rajarhat area.

  • May 27, 2024 11:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    3 people injured in Kolkata

    Three persons were injured and vehicular movement was disrupted as trees lay uprooted in several parts of Kolkata in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh.

  • May 27, 2024 11:41 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Roads being cleared after trees uprooted amid heavy downpour in South 24-Parganas

    Roads being cleared after trees uprooted amid the heavy downpour and strong winds, in South 24-Parganas.

  • May 27, 2024 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy rains cause waterlogging at Chittaranjan Avenue area in Kolkata

     Heavy rains cause waterlogging at Chittaranjan Avenue (C.R. Avenue) area in Kolkata, West Bengal.  

  • May 27, 2024 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Roads inundated in Shakespeare Sarani, Camac ST of Kolkata

    Roads are inundated in Shakespeare Sarani and Camac ST of Kolkata. The Kolkata Police along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation are clearing the uprooted trees from streets for commuters.  

  • May 27, 2024 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Water level rising, cloudy weather from Digha Sea Beach in West Bengal

    Visuals of water level rising and cloudy weather from Digha Sea Beach in West Bengal. 

  • May 27, 2024 11:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Several trees uprooted in Sundarbans, South 24 Parganas

    Several trees uprooted in Sundarbans, South 24 Parganas.

  • May 27, 2024 11:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Remal cyclone is weakening and people of Bengal have been able to brave it: Governor

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "Raj Bhavan task force has just returned from the field visit. we are all greatly relieved that no reported casualty is there. Remal cyclone is weakening and the people of Bengal have been able to brave it with fortitude and courage. We are watching in case there is any need for any help. Raj Bhavan task force is ready... I thank the entire people of West Bengal for the solidarity which they have expressed."

  • May 27, 2024 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with Raj Bhavan task force on field visit after cyclone Remal landfall

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with Raj Bhavan task force on the field visit after cyclone Remal made a landfall yesterday night.

  • May 27, 2024 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDRF team clears road after tree uprooted near Sagar Island

    NDRF team clears road after tree uprooted near Sagar Island amid heavy rain and gusty winds.  

  • May 27, 2024 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Morning visuals from Tajpur after cyclone Remal landfall

    Morning visuals from Tajpur after cyclone Remal made landfall yesterday night.

     

  • May 27, 2024 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Morning visuals from Sunderban after cyclone Remal made landfall

    Morning visuals from Sunderban after cyclone Remal made landfall yesterday night.

  • May 27, 2024 11:01 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Cyclone did not affect railways: CPRO Eastern Railway

    On the impact of cyclone 'Remal' on Railways, CPRO Eastern Railway, Kaushik Mitra said, "...Fortunately the cyclone did not affect the railways. Normal services underway in Howrah, Asansol and Malda divisions since last night. No train has been cancelled...We have faced some problems in the Sealdah division, but our officials have worked through the night and restoration work is in full swing..."

  • May 27, 2024 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Assam braces for heavy rain in aftermath of Cyclone Remal

    Several districts of Assam are on high alert in the wake of the forecast for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Monday under the impact of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh. Several parts of Assam, including Guwahati, received rainfall since late Sunday evening, bringing down soaring mercury levels in the state.

    The administration has urged people to maintain safety measures, and set up helpline numbers in case of emergency. The Northeast Frontier Railway, in a release, said 42 trains have been cancelled for two days from Monday.

    No reports of damage due to the impact of the cyclone have been received yet, official sources said.

     Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Cyclone Remal can bring inclement weather in parts of Assam. We are taking several precautionary measures. NDRF & SDRF teams are on standby, control rooms are operational and we are deploying a whole of government approach to keep our citizens safe. Stay safe and please cooperate with your local administration."

  • May 27, 2024 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Flight services resume at Kolkata airport after 21 hours of suspension

    Flights services from the Kolkata airport resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for 21 hours in view of the cyclone Remal, an official said on Monday. The first plane to depart on Monday was IndiGo’s Kolkata-Port Blair flight at 8.59 am, while the first one to land in Kolkata was SpiceJet’s flight from Guwahati. It landed at 09.50 am, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) top official said.

    Though the process of resuming flight operations has begun, it will take some more time for the situation to become normal, sources at the airport said.

    (Input: PTI)

  • May 27, 2024 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    More rain likely in several Bengal districts

    The weather system, which lay 150 km northeast of Sagar Island at 5.30 a.m. on May 27, brought torrential rain in Kolkata and the coastal districts of West Bengal overnight, the Met Department said. Kolkata recorded a rainfall of 146 mm in the period between 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and 5.30 a.m. of Monday. Other places in south Bengal which received heavy rainfall during the period are Haldia (110 mm), Tamluk (70 mm) and Nimpith (70 mm), it said.

    (Input: PTI)

  • May 27, 2024 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Severe Cyclonic Storm 'weakened', says IMD

    Severe Cyclonic Storm Remal over Coastal Bangladesh and adjoining Coastal West Bengal weakened into Cyclonic Storm at 0530hrs of the 27 May about 70km northeast of Canning and 30km westsouthwest of Mongla. The system is likely to gradually weaken further, said IMD.

  • May 27, 2024 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy rain, gusty winds continue in parts of West Bengal

    Heavy rain and gusty winds continue in several parts of West Bengal and the coasts of Bangladesh following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal'.  The Kolkata Municipality team and Kolkata Police Disaster Management team are engaged in clearing uprooted trees in the Alipore area of the city. 

     

