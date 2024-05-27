Cyclone Remal LIVE: Two killed, normal life disrupted in parts of Bengal, heavy rain to continue

Cyclone Remal: Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in West Bengal and its coastal regions, resulting in the loss of at least two lives. The storm caused extensive damage to infrastructure and property, with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kilometers per hour. A man lost his life after a wall collapsed due to the continuous rainfall on Sunday evening at the Bibir Bagan area of Entally in Central Kolkata, as reported by a state disaster management official. Additionally, an elderly woman in Mousuni Island near Namkhana, adjacent to the Sunderbans delta, also passed away on Monday morning. She sustained injuries when a tree collapsed onto her hut, causing the roof to cave in.