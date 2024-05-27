Cyclone Remal LIVE: Two killed, normal life disrupted in parts of Bengal, heavy rain to continue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep concern over the impact of Cyclone Remal in Sundarbans and other coastal areas of the state as she took stock of the situation, an official said.

She spoke with Chief Secretary B P Gopalika to assess the extent of devastation caused by the cyclone and the measures being taken to address the aftermath. "The CM spoke to the chief secretary over the phone and enquired about the number of lives lost and injured as a result of Cyclone Remal. She also enquired about the extent of damage, including uprooted electric poles and trees, and the progress of restoration efforts," the official told PTI.

(Input: PTI)