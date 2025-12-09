Zeeshan Khan, former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, meets with an accident in Mumbai: Details Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan met with a minor accident at Mumbai’s Yari Road when his car collided with another vehicle carrying an elderly couple. Read the details here.

TV actor Zeeshan Khan, known for shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Bigg Boss OTT, met with an accident late at night at Mumbai's Yari Road.

Zeeshan was returning home from the gym around 10:30 pm when a car coming from the opposite direction collided with his vehicle. An elderly couple was seated in the other car.

No one was injured in the accident, and the police have not registered any case so far, although they are investigating the matter. Both cars suffered minor damage, but thankfully, no one was hurt. The actor has maintained silence about the accident on social media as of yet.

Zeeshan Khan became a household name with his role as Aryan Khanna in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, from 2019 to 2021. The character brought him widespread recognition and helped cement his position in the television industry. He later appeared in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin. Later, Zeeshan became even more popular after entering the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. On the reality show, he was known for his calm, straightforward attitude, even when the situation around him turned harsh.

Before Bigg Boss OTT, Zeeshan had already built a steady career in television, but the reality show gave viewers a closer look at who he is beyond scripts. His journey, however, was cut short after a rule violation related to physical contact during a task. Despite the abrupt exit, Zeeshan's BB OTT stint boosted his fame, and he later shared a heartfelt note thanking fans, saying he still felt like a “winner” because of the support he received from his well-wishers.

Zeeshan's acting career began in 2015 with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan on Star Plus, followed by Parvarrish Season 2 on Sony TV. He enjoys a follower count of 919 thousand on Instagram and is all set to touch one million soon.

