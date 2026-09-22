India Ke Top 1%: How does Anil Kapoor's Rs 1 crore game show work? Know the format, rules and prize money

India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show premiered on September 19, 2026, with Anil Kapoor as the host. Unlike traditional quiz shows that largely test general knowledge, the Star Plus programme focuses on how contestants approach a problem and arrive at an answer.

The game begins with 100 contestants from different age groups and backgrounds. They compete across 13 rounds, with the questions becoming progressively more difficult. All contestants face the same questions at the same time, making every answer important as the competition moves forward.

How does the India Ke Top 1% game work?

Each contestant starts the game with Rs 1 lakh. An incorrect answer means elimination from the competition, and the Rs 1 lakh attached to that contestant is added to the common prize pool. As contestants are eliminated, the prize pool increases. Depending on how the game progresses, the total prize money can reach Rs 1 crore.

The questions are not primarily based on facts that contestants are expected to have memorised. Instead, they test skills such as observation, logical reasoning, pattern recognition, attention to detail, common sense and decision-making.

Some questions can require contestants to identify a pattern or interpret a visual clue, while others are based on everyday situations or logical scenarios. Contestants therefore need to read the question carefully and work out what it is asking before committing to an answer.

What is the Top 1% question?

The competition becomes more challenging as the number of contestants falls. It eventually leads to the Top 1% question, which is designed to test whether participants can solve a problem that only around one per cent of people are expected to answer correctly.

This is also what gives the format its name. The emphasis is on a person's approach to a problem rather than their academic qualifications or professional expertise.

India Ke Top 1% is based on The 1% Club

The Indian show is an adaptation of the British game-show format The 1% Club, which launched in the UK in 2022. The format has since been adapted in several international markets. The basic premise remains the same across the different versions: 100 contestants take on questions based on logic and reasoning, with the difficulty increasing through the competition before culminating in the final challenge.

The Indian adaptation is produced by Endemol Shine India, with Anil Kapoor hosting the programme.

Where to watch India Ke Top 1%?

India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar. JioHotstar viewers can also use the Play Along feature during the telecast. It allows them to attempt the questions on their own while following the contestants' progress.

Also Read:

Family Full House with Rohit Sharma explained: Know the format, teams, games and more