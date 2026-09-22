Family Full House with Rohit Sharma explained: Know the format, teams, games and more

Family Full House with Rohit Sharma marks cricketer Rohit Sharma's television entertainment debut as the host of a family game show. The series premiered on September 19 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television, while episodes are also available on Sony LIV.

Unlike a conventional celebrity chat show, the series is built around a game format in which families compete against each other through survey-based trivia. Sony LIV describes the programme as a family-focused game show where competing families answer questions based on survey responses, with Rohit's laid-back humour adding to the entertainment.

How does the Family Full House format work?

At the centre of Family Full House are two competing teams. The families have to work together to come up with answers to questions based on what people surveyed have said. This means the game is not simply about knowing the correct answer. Teams also have to anticipate the most popular responses.

The format of the game uses the popular Family Feud format that has been localised in different countries throughout the world. The basic concept involves survey questions and the players' attempt to determine the most common answers provided by the respondents in the survey.

This allows viewers from home to participate in the game as well. Rather than requiring specialist knowledge, the questions are designed around everyday opinions, habits and situations, allowing families watching the show to guess the answers alongside the contestants.

What does Rohit Sharma do on the show?

Rohit Sharma is more than just the presenter who asks questions. The show uses his personality and sense of humour as an important part of the format. Away from the cricket field, viewers get to see him interacting with families, celebrities and participants in a more informal setting.

The opening episodes have already highlighted this lighter side of the former India captain. The first episode featured Mumbai Punters, led by Shreyas Iyer, competing against Kunal Kemmu's Team Vibe.

The second episode brought Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia into the format, with the actors joining Rohit Sharma along with their respective teams.

Is Family Full House only about families?

Although families are at the heart of the format, the show also brings in celebrities and personalities who participate in the games. This allows the programme to move between competition, comedy and conversations.

The format is therefore designed for family co-viewing rather than being a quiz based purely on general knowledge. Sony has also positioned the property around participation and play-along moments, encouraging viewers at home to answer questions and compare their responses with those given on screen.

Where and when to watch Family Full House with Rohit Sharma?

Family Full House with Rohit Sharma airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The episodes stream simultaneously on Sony LIV.

The show has already generated considerable attention following its premiere. According to MediaNews4U, the programme recorded the biggest-ever launch day for a non-fiction property on Sony LIV and trended at number one worldwide on X through Saturday evening.

With Rohit Sharma at the centre, Family Full House brings a familiar game-show concept into a new setting for Indian audiences. Its focus on survey-based questions, teamwork, family participation and humour makes it less about having specialist knowledge and more about guessing what the majority might say.

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