Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael host Goa wedding; Mandira Bedi officiates, Harleen Sethi wins bouquet toss

TV and OTT actor Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael hosted a wedding celebration in Goa on Friday, bringing together some of their closest friends from the television and film industry. The gathering came two months after the couple's intimate wedding ceremony in the UK and was filled with music, dancing and familiar faces. Mandira Bedi officiated the Goa celebrations, while Harleen Sethi caught the bouquet during the festivities.

The couple kept things relaxed and understated for their sunset Christian wedding. Jennifer wore a terracotta-peach gown, while William opted for a sage-green coat paired with a white shirt and trousers.

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael celebrate with friends

Photos and videos from the Goa celebrations have surfaced online, offering glimpses of Jennifer and William enjoying the evening with their friends. Karan Wahi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Mandira Bedi, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashish Chowdhry and others were among those seen at the celebration.

Jennifer and Karan have been friends for years, having worked together on Dill Mill Gayye and more recently on Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. His presence at the wedding was among the moments that caught attention on social media. Riteish and Genelia were also seen celebrating with the newlyweds, while Jennifer shared a warm hug with Genelia in one of the videos.

The evening appeared to be less about a formal celebrity gathering and more about Jennifer bringing her close circle together. Videos showed the guests dancing and enjoying the celebrations alongside the couple.

Mandira Bedi officiates, Harleen Sethi catches the bouquet

Mandira Bedi was among the familiar faces at the Goa celebration and officiated the ceremony. Harleen Sethi also became part of one of the more traditional wedding moments when she caught the bouquet.

The celebrations also included plenty of dancing. Jennifer and William were seen dancing together to dhol beats, with Jennifer teaching her husband some Indian dance moves. The couple appeared relaxed as they joined their friends on the dance floor.

Jennifer and William had an intimate UK wedding

The Goa celebration followed Jennifer and William's wedding in the UK. The couple got married on July 16 in an intimate church ceremony in West Wales, attended by their families and close friends.

Jennifer later shared a video montage from the ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their vows and wedding photoshoot. She introduced William as her husband while sharing the announcement with her followers.

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