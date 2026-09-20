Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan pranks contestants as Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia join Weekend Ka Vaar

Today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 will see Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia joining Salman Khan on the show to promote their upcoming film The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest. The episode also takes an unexpected turn when Salman decides to scare the contestants with a sudden act.

Salman Khan scares Bigg Boss 20 contestants

During the episode, Salman Khan suddenly clutches his chest and falls to the ground, leaving the contestants visibly shocked. The housemates immediately react to the unexpected moment, only to realise that Salman was pulling a prank on them.

The host then turns the moment into a lesson in entertainment and asks Qazi Tauqeer to recreate the act. Qazi follows Salman’s instructions and attempts to copy him for the sake of entertainment, adding another light-hearted moment to the episode.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia enter the house

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen interacting with the Bigg Boss 20 contestants. The actors are on the show to promote their upcoming film The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest.

The episode features several fun interactions between the stars and the housemates. Arishfa Khan is also seen praising Qazi during one of the conversations. Salman joins in with his own take on the situation and tells Arishfa that he is not bad either.

Amrapali, meanwhile, admits that Salman’s sudden act had genuinely scared the contestants.

More about The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest

The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, with Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover also part of the cast. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film is backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. The film brings together fantasy, folklore, action and mystery and is set around a forbidden forest and an ancestral village. The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Salman Khan is set to headline Matrubhumi, which is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was earlier associated with the title Battle Of Galwan. Its release plans have changed, with a new release date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 continues to air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar, with Salman Khan hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

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