Bigg Boss 20 update: Asif Khan's wife Zeba addresses questions over his closeness with Love Gill

A video featuring Asif Khan and Lovepreet Gill, also known as Love Gill, from Bigg Boss 20 is going viral on social media. In the clip, Love Gill is seen hugging Asif. The video has sparked discussion online, with some users questioning their equation. Asif's wife, Zeba, has now responded to the speculation.

The second Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 saw Salman Khan address several issues involving the contestants. The episode also marked the end of Rohed Khan’s journey on the show, making him the first contestant to be evicted from this season.

Meanwhile, Panchayat fame Asif Khan has continued to remain in the spotlight. A recent clip showing him hugging Love Gill circulated widely on social media, after which some users began speculating about their relationship.

Questions raised over Asif Khan and Love Gill's viral video

Soon after the video surfaced, some social media users began discussing Asif and Love Gill’s equation. While some users speculated about a romantic angle, others questioned Asif’s closeness with Love Gill despite being married. Asif’s wife Zeba has now addressed the discussion and asked viewers to look at the larger context of his time on the show rather than judge their marriage based on short clips.

Asif Khan's wife Zeba responds

Zeba shared a post with the caption, Enough is enough. In the accompanying message, she said she felt it was important to address the discussion surrounding Asif and their marriage. She asked viewers to watch the 24/7 live feed rather than base their opinions solely on clips shared on social media. According to Zeba, viewers would see Asif speaking about her, their life and their relationship during his time inside the Bigg Boss house.

Zeba says her marriage with Asif is strong

Zeba also said that her relationship with Asif is strong and that their understanding of each other is deep. She added that there was no need for them to prove or explain their relationship based on moments shown in short clips.

She further asked viewers not to form opinions about a person's character or marriage based on the game being played inside the Bigg Boss house. Zeba urged fans to follow Asif's journey and judge him based on his overall personality rather than isolated moments.

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