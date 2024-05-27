Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao recreate Mr and Mrs Mahi's poster pose during KKR vs SRH IPL match | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : JANHVI'S INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao recreated Mr and Mrs Mahi's poster pose

Promoting their film Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reached MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where they watched the IPL 2024 final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The actors did not only root for Shah Rukh Khan's team but also credited former Indian player and Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant coach Abhishek Nair. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor trained with Abhishek and Dinesh Karthik for Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao recreate Mr and Mrs Mahi's poster pose

During the match, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao recreated Mr and Mrs Mahi's poster pose. The actors posted several photos on their Instagram accounts, where they could be seen posing as Mahinder and Mahima from their upcoming film.

About the film

Apart from Rajkummar and Janhvi, Mr and Mrs Mahi stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The shooting of the film was completed on 1st May last year. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr & Mrs Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar. At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions. The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and Rajkummar after the 2021 horror thriller 'Roohi'.

On the work front

Apart from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar was recently seen in Srikanth this month, which is based on the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film is successfully running in theatres. Post these, he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. On the other hand, Janhvi has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR. After that, she'll be seen opposite Ram Charan in his next untitled film.

