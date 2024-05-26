How much prize money KKR won after beating SRH in IPL 2024 final?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KKR players after winning IPL 2024 final.

Kolkata Knight Riders mauled Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift their third IPL title in the lopsided final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26. The Knight Riders completed a meagre run chase of 114 to clinch the title in what was an anticlimax end to the high-scoring season.

The Knight Riders' bowlers blew away Sunrisers in the first innings, bowling them out for the lowest total in the history of IPL finals. They then chased down the target inside 11 overs with eight wickets in hand.

KKR big win prize money after IPL 2024 final

KKR have won a total prize money of INR 20 Cr with their victory over SRH in the summit clash. The total prize money was teams was kept at 46.5 Cr with KKR taking the biggest chunk.

SRH, the runners-up, took home INR 12.50 Cr after their embarrassing loss.

KKR bowlers started on a strong note with Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora taking both the SRH openers - Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in the first two overs. Head departed for a golden duck as he ended the tournament on a poor note. Starc then got Rahul Tripathi in the 5th over before the other bowlers joined the party.

SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Pat Cummins was the highest run-scorer for them with his 24-run knock from seven down. But he departed in the 19th over as SRH were bowled out for the lowest total in the IPL final.

KKR were cruising away in the run-chase. While Cummins got Sunil Narine in the second over, there was no hiccup in the run chase. Venkatesh Iyer smashed an unbeaten fifty, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz also scored 39 from 32 balls. Venkatesh hit the winning runs, a single off an inside edge to take KKR home and in euphoria.

KKR's Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH's Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan