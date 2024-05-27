I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to huddle in Delhi on June 1 to review poll performance, discuss further strategy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The top leaders of the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will hold a meeting in the national capital on June 1, the day of the conclusion of the seven phases of ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, to deliberate on further strategy, sources said on Monday (May 27). The leaders will also assess the performance of the alliance on the seats they contested together. This information comes as six phases of voting concluded on May 25, in which polling was also held in Delhi where AAP and Congress are contesting the elections together.

“On June 1, a meeting of leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc will be held in Delhi, in which further strategy and election will be assessed,” sources said.

The last vote in the hotly contested general elections will be cast on June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on an interim bail, is scheduled to surrender on June 2, as per the Supreme Court order on May 10. However, he has filed a plea seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has sought an extension on the medical ground. In his plea, Kejriwal stated that he has lost 7 kg weight since his arrest. He also stated that his ketone level is very high which could be a sign of serious illness. He has requested for 7 days of his bail extension from the court to get some of his medical tests done.

Opposition alliance for Lok Sabha Elections

The Opposition comprising over 25 parties forged an alliance last year, aiming to oust the ruling BJP from power at the Centre. On several seats, the allies fought together, however, there were states where the tie-up could not be formed, including West Bengal where TMC and Congress contested separately, and Punjab where AAP and Congress contested on their own. Both the parties, however, campaigned for each other in all 7 seats in Delhi.

More to follow...