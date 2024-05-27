PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 60th death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. "I pay homage to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," the PM wrote on his X account. India's first Prime Minister and a pioneer of the freedom movement, Nehru died in 1964 at the age of 74.

Congress leaders pay tribute to Nehru

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the country's history is incomplete without the incomparable contribution of "the architect of modern India". Kharge and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at his memorial 'Shantivan' in the national capital.

In a post on X, Kharge said the history of India is incomplete without the incomparable contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India, who took India forward in scientific, economic, industrial and various fields. Nehru was a dedicated guardian of democracy and our source of inspiration, he said. "Our humble tribute to "Hind ke Jawahar" on his death anniversary," Kharge said.

About Pandit Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

