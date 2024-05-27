Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays tribute

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders on Monday (May 27) paid floral tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.

'India is incomplete without incomparable contribution of Pandit Nehru'

Remembering Nehru, Kharge took to X and said, "The history of India is incomplete without the incomparable contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India, the one who took India forward in scientific, economic, industrial and various other fields, the dedicated guardian of democracy, the first Prime Minister of independent India and our source of inspiration."

"Our humble tribute to the "Jewel of India" on his death anniversary. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji had said - “Defense of the country, progress of the country, unity of the country is our national duty. We may follow different religions, live in different states, speak different languages, but that should not create a wall between us…all people should get equal opportunity for progress. We do not want that some people in our country should be very rich and most of the people are poor.” Even today the Congress Party is following the same path of justice," Kharge added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered Pandit Nehru on his death. Gandhi said that he dedicated his entire life towards building India through the freedom movement, establishing democracy, secularism and laying the foundation of the Constitution.

"Respectful tribute to the architect of modern India, the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. As a visionary, he dedicated his entire life towards building India through the freedom movement, establishing democracy, secularism and laying the foundation of the Constitution. His values ​​will always guide us," the Congress leader said.

About Pandit Nehru

The first Prime Minister of India, a freedom fighter, a visionary and an author - Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru - was born in Allahabad in 1889. He played a crucial role in shaping up our country before and after Independence. He was an advocate but did not like practicing law which is why he joined Annie Besant’s Home Rule League where he met Mahatma Gandhi. As a freedom fighter, he was prisoned and restricted by the British but it did not deter his determination. Pt. Nehru took office as the first Prime Minister of India on August 15, 1947. His speech 'Tryst With Destiny', delivered on the eve of Independence, is still regarded as one of the greatest speeches of the 20th Century.

On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He served as Prime Minister from 1947 to 1964 until his passing at the age of 74. He was greatly fond of children, and they affectionately called him Chacha Nehru.

