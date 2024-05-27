Cyclone Remal makes landfall in coastal West Bengal; heavy rains, gusty winds lash Kolkata | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Cyclone Remal made landfall on Sunday night.

Cyclone Remal: Heavy rain and gusty winds continue in several parts of West Bengal and the coasts of Bangladesh following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal'. The Kolkata Municipality team and Kolkata Police Disaster Management team are engaged in clearing uprooted trees in the Alipore area of the city. Late-night visuals showed workers trying to clear roads as rains continued to lash. The landfall process began at 8:30 pm on Sunday over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country.

Cyclone Remal devastated fragile dwellings, uprooted trees, and toppled electric poles. As it made landfall, thick sheets of rain obscured the vast coastline. Surging waters swept fishing boats inland and flooded mud-and-thatch houses and farmlands in low-lying areas. Streets and homes in low-lying areas adjoining Kolkata were also inundated. According to reports, one person was injured after being hit by debris in the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans.

Here are top 10 points about the cyclonic storm:

The severe cyclonic storm Remal over the North Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 13 kmph over the past six hours. It crossed the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara, close to the southwest of Mongla. The storm is expected to continue moving northwards for some time before turning north-northeastwards and gradually weakening into a cyclonic storm. More than one lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal before the cyclone struck. The West Bengal government shifted around 1.10 lakh people from coastal and vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters, schools and colleges. Evacuation efforts focused on relocating people from South 24 Parganas district, especially Sagar Island, Sundarbans and Kakdwip. According to officials, 15,000 civic employees were mobilised to address post-cyclone scenarios, with equipment ready for quick removal of large uprooted trees. Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities evacuated people from high-rises and dilapidated buildings. Fourteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed across districts in south Bengal, including Kolkata. Meanwhile, the SDRF teams are working with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Relief materials and quick response teams are in place. Cyclone Remal's imminent landfall has severely disrupted air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal. As a precaution, Kolkata airport authorities have suspended flight operations for 21 hours, beginning at noon on Sunday. The Eastern and South Eastern Railways cancelled some trains, and the Kolkata airport suspended flight operations for 21 hours, affecting 394 flights. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has also suspended operations. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ensured no loss of life or property at sea, with remote operating stations alerting vessels and ships. Nine disaster relief teams were on standby. The Indian Meteorological Department has also warned of extensive rainfall over Assam and other northeastern states on May 27 and 28. The primary regions affected by the cyclone include West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura, and some other parts of the north-eastern states. Residents in these areas, as well as in the neighbouring states, were advised to prepare for adverse weather conditions ahead of the landfall. The West Bengal government has distributed approximately 5.40 lakh tarpaulins and ensured the availability of dry ration, powdered milk, and drinking water pouches in several districts, ensuring preparedness for the impending crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the response and preparedness for the storm, while West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose monitored the situation closely. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to stay at home and assured them of her government's support.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Remal makes landfall over coastal areas of West Bengal, Bangladesh | VIDEO