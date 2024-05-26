Cyclone Remal: Landfall process begins over coastal areas of West Bengal, Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Landfall process has commenced over coastal areas of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the process will continue for the next 4 hours.

The IMD stated that the cyclone over the North Bay of Bengal is to move northwards about 130 km southeast of Sagar Islands (WB), 140 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 140 km southeast of Canning (WB), 160 km southwest of Mongla of Bangladesh and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight today with a max wind speed of 110-120 kmph.

According to IMD, the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal transformed into a cyclone on Saturday evening. The cyclone centred in the Bay of Bengal started moving towards the north and will pass Sagar Island of West Bengal and Khepupara of Bangladesh. Meanwhile. Earlier, the IMD had predicted that the rainfall, which started in the day, would exceed 25 cm today.

The authorities have been preparing to face the cyclone since the IMD issued an alert. As many as 14 teams of NDRF have been deployed in West Bengal.

Taking precautionary measures, the operations were suspended at Kolkata airport in the morning for 21-hours, cancelling 394 flights. Scores of trains were also cancelled citing the cyclone.

Along with West Bengal, Tripura and Odisha are most likely to face the effects of Remal. High alert was announced in four districts of each state.

PM holds review meeting

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding the Remal cyclone and preparedness. During the meeting, he was briefed about the measure taken. He was informed that the National Crisis Management Committee is in regular touch with the Government of West Bengal. All fishermen have been advised not to venture into South Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Around one lakh people are being moved to safer places. IMD is also extending information support to Bangladesh with regular updates.

The PM asserted that the central government extended full support to the state governent and advised the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation and take a review after the landfall of the cyclone in order to extend necessary assistance for restoration.

Governor holds review meeting

Meenwhile, Governor CV Aanada Bose also held emergency review meeting. He informed that a task force has been set up which will remain active for the whole night to deal with any uncertainity.

8 lakh people evacuated in Bangladesh

The authorities in Bangladesh stated that over 800,000 people from vulnerable areas were evacuated to safe shelters as a part of preparedness for severe cyclonic storm 'Remal'. A potential high tidal surge and heavy rainfall in the country's coastal districts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar are also expected.