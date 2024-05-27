WATCH: SRH owner Kavya Maran fights her tears to laud KKR after her side's loss in IPL 2024 final

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kavya Maran couldn't hold back her tears after Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an 8-wicket loss in the final to Kolkata Knight Riders

It has been a comeback for the ages for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after finishing 10th in the 2023 edition of the IPL to make it to the final in the very next season in 2024. However, the wheels of the Orange Army's trendsetting campaign came off in the final when it mattered the most as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), unarguably the best team in the competition, strolled their way to their third title in the IPL after bowling out the Sunrisers for a paltry 113.

With some towering scores in the tournament, three in excess of 260, Sunrisers really changed the way of powerplay batting with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the helm. But it all sank without a trace for the Pat Cummins-led side on the big night. Cummins' Australian teammate Mitchell Starc began with a couple of key wickets in the powerplay with Vaibhav Arora from the other end pegging SRH further back.

The batting order never got going and eventually, it collapsed to 113 all-out before the KKR batters tracked it down in less than 11 overs. It was a rather one-sided affair and hence an emotional evening for the SRH supporters and the ownership. SRH owner Kavya Maran, who has been like a rock for the side cheering for the Orange Army in the stands, too failed to control her emotions.

Despite her eyes getting moist, Maran played a good sport lauding KKR for their title win. She turned around for a few seconds away from the camera to wipe her tears off before clapping for the opposition team. The video of the same has gone viral as the fans commended Maran for keeping her calm despite her team losing.

Watch the video here:

This was Sunrisers Hyderabad's second loss in the final as they have now won once in 2016 and lost twice in 2018 and now this one in the summit clash.