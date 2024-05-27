Monday, May 27, 2024
     
  5. WATCH: SRH owner Kavya Maran fights her tears to laud KKR after her side's loss in IPL 2024 final

WATCH: SRH owner Kavya Maran fights her tears to laud KKR after her side's loss in IPL 2024 final

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who changed the way T20 is played in IPL 2024 were the trendsetters, however, their fantastic campaign came to a stuttering halt in the final as Kolkata Knight Riders, unarguably the best team in the competition won the tournament rather comfortably on Sunday, May 26.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2024 10:30 IST
Kavya Maran couldn't hold back her tears after Sunrisers
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kavya Maran couldn't hold back her tears after Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an 8-wicket loss in the final to Kolkata Knight Riders

It has been a comeback for the ages for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after finishing 10th in the 2023 edition of the IPL to make it to the final in the very next season in 2024. However, the wheels of the Orange Army's trendsetting campaign came off in the final when it mattered the most as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), unarguably the best team in the competition, strolled their way to their third title in the IPL after bowling out the Sunrisers for a paltry 113.

With some towering scores in the tournament, three in excess of 260, Sunrisers really changed the way of powerplay batting with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the helm. But it all sank without a trace for the Pat Cummins-led side on the big night. Cummins' Australian teammate Mitchell Starc began with a couple of key wickets in the powerplay with Vaibhav Arora from the other end pegging SRH further back.

The batting order never got going and eventually, it collapsed to 113 all-out before the KKR batters tracked it down in less than 11 overs. It was a rather one-sided affair and hence an emotional evening for the SRH supporters and the ownership. SRH owner Kavya Maran, who has been like a rock for the side cheering for the Orange Army in the stands, too failed to control her emotions.

Despite her eyes getting moist, Maran played a good sport lauding KKR for their title win. She turned around for a few seconds away from the camera to wipe her tears off before clapping for the opposition team. The video of the same has gone viral as the fans commended Maran for keeping her calm despite her team losing.

Watch the video here:

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final breaks 14-year-old historical record in tournament

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer recreates Lionel Messi's FIFA WC celebration after leading KKR to IPL 2024 win

Obed McCoy, Johnson Charles power West Indies to dominant 3-0 series win against South Africa

This was Sunrisers Hyderabad's second loss in the final as they have now won once in 2016 and lost twice in 2018 and now this one in the summit clash.

