Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR emerges ‘Badshah’ of IPL 2024, actor celebrates with fans on ground

Seems like 2024 is also the year for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor who has been referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, never ceases to amaze his fans with his charm, his sense of humour and course his amazing acting skills, which make everyone in awe. Shah Rukh Khan-owned team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the match against Chennai Super Kings.

Pictures and videos of him celebrating with his fans are now going viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share celebration videos across India. Fans too congratulated the actor on his team's win. Look at the reactions.

There was also an adorable moment of Shah Rukh Khan hugging his wife Gauri Khan after the victory of KKR. In another video, shared by a fan, his daughter was also seen with him having a fun interaction after the win.

After winning, Shah Rukh Khan gave victory kisses to Gautam Gambhir. The picture is now going viral.

This victory comes after Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to Ahmedabad's KD hospital raising concerns around his health among fans. As per several reports, the actor fell suffering from a heat stroke during the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match. His manager Pooja took to her X profile (earlier known as Twitter) to give SRK's health update. "To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," read her tweet. Shah Rukh Khan was even seen wearing a mask during the final match.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently delivered three blockbuster films: "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki." He has been busy with his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, which is gearing up for the finals. Additionally, King Khan is working on his upcoming film, "King," where he will portray a character with a grey-shaded role as a don. Suhana Khan will also mark her theatrical debut with this film, as her debut film The Archies was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

