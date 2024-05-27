Obed McCoy, Johnson Charles power West Indies to dominant 3-0 series win against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Obed McCoy, the latest inductee into West Indies' T20 World Cup squad led his side's charge with the ball in the third T20I

West Indies completed a rather comfortable series victory in Jamaica at the Sabina Park as the hosts beat South Africa by eight wickets in the third and final encounter on Sunday, May 26. South Africa fought a bit in the second T20I but have looked a bit toothless in the absence of several of their first-choice players in the series. While batting stocks will definitely improve in the T20 World Cup with the core middle-order set to come back but the bowling will be a concern going into the tournament with the likes of Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee not being as lethal as the Proteas would have liked.

South Africa decided to bat first in the series finale and the regular wickets didn't help their cause. Skipper Rassie van der Dussen did hit a half-century with a contribution of 36 from all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, however, the visitors were always behind the eight-ball having been reduced to 4 for just 50.

The recovery act took a few overs and when they did decide to go for their shots, they lost wickets again. South Africa still managed to get to 163 somehow, but that was always going to be a tough defence with the wicket not showing any signs of there being demons on it.

As expected, the West Indies openers came out all guns blazing smashing 83 runs in the powerplay itself and thus killed the chase then and there. Skipper Brandon King got out for a 28-ball 44 but Johnson Charles just wanted to smash the leather. His 26-ball 69 finished the game for the West Indies and South Africa didn't know what hit them.

Every single bowler went the distance as West Indies ended up chasing the target in just the 14th over with Kyle Mayers providing the finishing touches. West Indies sealed the series 3-0 and South Africa have a bit of thinking to do a week before their first game in the T20 World Cup, especially with respect to their bowling.