IMD issues rainfall alerts in Bengal, Northeast region as cyclone Remal nears | Check details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued rainfall alerts in the Northeast region and West Bengal along with Sikkim for upcoming days. The alert comes amid the worsening weather conditions due to cyclone Remal which is expected to make a landfall by intervening night of May 26-27.

For Assam and Meghalaya, the IMD has issued a Red Alert as the states are very likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfalls of over 204.4 mm on May 27 and 28 and heavy to very heavy rainfall of about 115.5-204.4 mm on May 29.

Similarly, a Red Alert has also been issued for Gangetic West Bengal as it is very likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls of above 204.4 mm on May 26 and 27.

Orange Alert for other regions

On the other hand, the weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur. The states are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall of about 115.5-204.4 mm on May 26 and 28, while on May 27, the states may witness heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls of over 204.4 mm.

For Arunachal Pradesh also, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert as the state is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.5-204.4 mm on May 27, 29 and 30 and heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls of above 204.4 mm on May 28.

Additionally, an Orange alert has also been issued for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim who are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.5-204.4 mm on May 27 and 28.

Cyclone 'Remal' to make landfall by midnight

Meanwhile, the cyclone Remal is set to make landfall at midnight today as the cyclone will turn into a cyclonic storm. IMD chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra has said that the severe cyclone storm ‘Remal’ lays centre of the North Bay of Bengal, about 200 kilometres south of Canning. It is moving northward and will continue hitting the coast between Sagar Island of West Bengal and Khepupara of Bangladesh.

He also said that under the influence of Remal, the rainfall has started in the region and a heavy rainfall of 25 cm is expected in the coastal districts today.

