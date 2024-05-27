Monday, May 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: JP Nadda to participate in several programmes in Varanasi today
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: JP Nadda to participate in several programmes in Varanasi today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the nation braces for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, slated for June 1, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. This electoral spectacle not only reflects the will of the people but also sets the course for the nation's future trajectory.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2024 10:16 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the completion of the six phases of the Lok Sabha elections, political parties are now gearing up for the final phase slated for June 1. The anticipation is palpable as the nation awaits the culmination of this extensive electoral process.  With the results scheduled to be announced on June 4, all eyes are on the political horizon, eager to witness the verdict of the people and the dawn of a new era in Indian politics. As the electorate exercises its democratic right, the outcomes of these elections will shape the course of India's future, reaffirming the resilience and dynamism of its democratic ethos. In the upcoming seventh phase of elections, a whopping 904 candidates are set to compete for various seats across several states and territories. A total of 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine seats in West Bengal, eight seats in Bihar, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Himachal Pradesh, three seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will go to polls in the last phase.

Follow the blog for latest updates

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 27, 2024 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on June 1 to review poll performance

    The top leaders of the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will hold a meeting in the national capital on June 1, the day of the conclusion of the seven phases of ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, to deliberate on further strategy, sources said on Monday (May 27). The leaders will also assess the performance of the alliance on the seats they contested together. This information comes as six phases of voting concluded on May 25, in which polling was also held in Delhi where AAP and Congress are contesting the elections together.

  • May 27, 2024 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JP Nadda to attend several programmes in Varanasi today

    In the wake of the seventh phase of the polling, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president is set to participate in several programmes in Varanasi today. He will start is day by performing puja at the Kal Bhairav temple at 10:30 am. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement