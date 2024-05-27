Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: JP Nadda to participate in several programmes in Varanasi today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the completion of the six phases of the Lok Sabha elections, political parties are now gearing up for the final phase slated for June 1. The anticipation is palpable as the nation awaits the culmination of this extensive electoral process. With the results scheduled to be announced on June 4, all eyes are on the political horizon, eager to witness the verdict of the people and the dawn of a new era in Indian politics. As the electorate exercises its democratic right, the outcomes of these elections will shape the course of India's future, reaffirming the resilience and dynamism of its democratic ethos. In the upcoming seventh phase of elections, a whopping 904 candidates are set to compete for various seats across several states and territories. A total of 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine seats in West Bengal, eight seats in Bihar, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Himachal Pradesh, three seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will go to polls in the last phase.

