KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final breaks 14-year-old historical record in tournament

Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the 114-run total with ease in 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR have won their third IPL title after beating SRH in the IPL 2024 final. The match has shattered a 14-year-old record in IPL.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2024 0:11 IST
SRH and KKR players.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL SRH and KKR players.

The high-scoring IPL 2024 ended with a proper anticlimax with Kolkata Knight Riders thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in a low-scoring game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Knight Riders clinched their third title after their win in 2012 and 2014.

KKR chased down a meagre total of 114 after bowling SRH out for just 113 in 18.3 overs. The SRH batters had no answers for the KKR bowlers as all the six bowlers used took at least a wicket. 

KKR hardly broke a sweat in the run-chase and went on to chase the target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. This match has shattered a 14-year-old record in the IPL history.

This whole match lasted for just 29 overs, making it the shortest playoff/knockout match in the history of IPL. The previous shortest game in terms of overs was the third-place playoff between RCB & Deccan Chargers in Navi Mumbai in 2010. 

That game lasted 32.2 overs and was won by RCB. RCB bowled DC out for just 82 overs in 18.3 overs and then chased down the target in 13.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

