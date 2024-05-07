Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad, urges people to exercise their franchise | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/@NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his indelible finger after casting the vote in Gujarat.

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Amid the ongoing polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. Draped in his customary Kurta Payjama and saffron-coloured half jacket, he also showed the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote. Upon reaching the polling booth, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Before casting his vote, the Prime Minister was seen greeting people at the polling centre. He also clicked a picture with a young girl outside his polling booth at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. An elderly woman also tied rakhi to PM Modi as he greeted people.

PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi urged people to vote in record numbers. He posted in different languages on his X account, urging people to exercise their franchise. "Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," the PM's post read.

The polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am. The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.