Pregnant woman raped and murdered in Rajasthan’s Dausa, agitated mob sets fire to the accused’s house

Image Source : INDIA TV Accused's house torched by mob in Dausa

In a horrific incident in Rajasthan’s Dausa, a pregnant woman was raped and murdered by an man named Jagram. Agitated with this, the mob set the accused’s house on fire and torched the vehicle. The incident took place at 10 pm on Thursday night (May 2) in Nandri village of Mehandipur Balaji, Dausa. Three people from the mob were also injured in the fire, who have been admitted to the hospital.

Angry villagers attacked four houses, including that of the accused. Out of these, one house was set on fire and the remaining houses were heavily vandalised. However, people from all four houses fled the spot before the attackers arrived.

Stone pelting on Police

As soon as the information about the incident was received, Manpur and Sikandra police station personnel reached the spot. Subsequently, the mob pelted stones at the police due to which many policemen were injured. The angry mob also vandalised police vehicles. Consequently, a large number of police forces, including Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Aggarwal and Manpur Deputy SP Deepak Meena, have been deployed in the village.

What was the case?

Notably, on April 28, a youth from Nandri village had lodged an FIR against a man named Jagram. In the FIR, he reported that on April 27, the accused asked his wife for some help at the farm and took her with him but they did not reach the field. When she did not return, he started searching for her. The accused was also missing with his phone switched off.

Accordingly, when the police started searching, the body of the missing woman was found lying in a mutilated condition in a field near the forest on April 29. The husband of victim filed a murder report against the accused and alleged that he mordered his wife after raping her. He told the police that his wife was 6-months pregnant. The Police later arrested accused Jagram on May 1 from Khedapaharpur intersection near the highway.

