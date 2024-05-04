Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma approves dismissal of govt official convicted in corruption case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Following the policy of Zero-tolerance against corruption, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the proposal to dismiss a government employee from service after he was convicted in a corruption case. The convict was working with the Deputy Labour Commissioner, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, the Labour Department will dismiss Deshraj Singh Gurjar, Junior Assistant to Deputy Labour Commissioner in Alwar from service, under the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. He was convicted by the court in a corruption case, the statement read.

Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal Sharma government has been consistently targeting corrupt employees in the state. In line with that, the chief minister approved the proposal to initiate prosecution against Alwar-based firms, M/s. S. S. B Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and Tapukada's M/s Khushkheda Steels Pvt. Ltd in the court. The firms are alleged of violating safety norms in their factories that led to the death of three workers, as per the official statement.

Additionally, the Labour Department will prosecute the managers of these factories under the sections of the Factories Act, the statement read. Notably, Bhajan Lal Sharma assumed the office of Rajasthan’s Chief Minister on December 15, 2023 after BJP won state assembly elections. On December 19, he said that his government will work on the policy of ‘Zero tolerance’ against corruption akin to the Narendra Modi-led central government.

(With PTI Inputs)

