Rajasthan govt's major administrative reshuffle, transfers seven IPS officers ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Rajasthan: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan in an administrative reshuffle have transferred seven IPS officers.

The state personnel department has issued an order about the transfer of IPS officers and five SPs.

The development has come ahead of the announcement of the polling schedule by the election commission, which is expected in the next few days.

List of officials who have been transferred after administrative reshuffle?

Superintendents of Police of Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Balotra, Karauli and Dholpur have been transferred.

Balotra SP Abhijeet Singh has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (CID) in Jaipur. Similarly, Dungarpur SP and IPS Shyam Singh has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), in Jaipur.

Whereas, IPS Monica Sen has been appointed as Dungarpur SP.

IPS Laxman Das will now be appointed as Pratapgarh SP.

IPS Kundan Kanwariya has been appointed as Balotra SP, IPS Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay has been appointed as Karauli SP and IPS Sumit Mehra has been given charge of Dholpur SP.

