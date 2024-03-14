Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar are two new Election Commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Election Commission

Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar were on Thursday named two new Election Commissioners, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced.

Days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, election Commissioner Arun Goel on February 9 resigned from his post. His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year. According to a law ministry notification, Goel's resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday.

Goel was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He joined the Election Commission in November 2022.