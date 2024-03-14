Thursday, March 14, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar are two new Election Commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar are two new Election Commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The post became vacant after ex-election Commissioner Arun Goel on February 9 tendered his resigned.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2024 13:43 IST
Election Commission
Image Source : FILE Election Commission

Sukhbir Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar were on Thursday named two new Election Commissioners, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced.

Days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, election Commissioner Arun Goel on February 9 resigned from his post. His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year. According to a law ministry notification, Goel's resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday.

Goel was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He joined the Election Commission in November 2022.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement