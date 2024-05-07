Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi asks people to vote in record numbers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: As voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections began on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to exercise their franchise in record numbers. He said that the active participation in the will make the elections more vibrant.

Apart from English, the Prime Minister wrote the post on X in six other languages- Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali. He said that every vote and every voice mattered in elections.

"Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," said PM Modi in an X post.

Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations.

Polling is being held on 25 seats in Gujarat (BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal won the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed), 14 in Karnataka, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in West Bengal and Assam, 2 each in Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu are going for polls in the third phase.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that the voting in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh would not take place on April 26 in the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate and it will be held in the third phase. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

