Did you know Isha Ambani Met Gala 2024 gown was made in 10 thousand hours?

Businesswoman and Mukesh-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has become a part of Met Gala 2024 this year. Isha Ambani's glamorous style was seen in this red carpet-show. Isha was seen dressed in a golden floral gown. To complete her look she has worn heavy gold accessories. Not only this, Isha Ambani's look shows the hard work of Indian craftsmen.

This gown was made in 10000 hours

Anita Shroff and Rahul Mishra have designed this gown of Isha Ambani. Anita Shroff has also shown a glimpse of Isha's look on her Instagram. Describing the specialty of this gown, Anita wrote, 'Our garden of time. Isha is wearing a hand-embroidered saree gown designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. For this year's Met Gala theme 'The Garden of Time', Rahul and I planned to depict nature's glorious and abundant lifecycle in this custom look for Isha, which took over 10,000 hours to complete.'

Isha's gown displays Indian art

Anita further writes, 'This look embraces sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul's previous collections. Delicate patterns of flowers, butterflies and dragonflies have been created using distinctive appliqué and embroidery techniques like Farisha, Zardozi, Nakshi and Dabka as well as French knots. Together these elements tell a powerful story about the state of the planet and a message of hope and rebirth. The stunning looks were intricately hand-embroidered in Rahul Mishra's ateliers in several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftsmen and weavers.'

Dress code and theme for Met Gala 2024

This year the dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is 'The Garden of Time'. The 2024 Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Rewalking Fashion.' Following this theme, Indian celebrities like Mona Patel, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Alia Bhatt have graced the Met red carpet.

What is Met Gala?

Met Gala is a charity event that raises funds for the Costume Institute of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is celebrated every year as an annual event. It has been organised 8 times so far in the last years. The event typically hosts around 450 participants each year, welcoming stars, young creators, and industry veterans. Foreign stars like Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rihanna have been a part of it for years.

