Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 3 voters list: A step-by-step guide to search your voter ID using EPIC number

As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections approaches on May 7, voters must ensure they are enlisted in the electoral rolls to exercise their franchise. With the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled for May 7, covering 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories, finding one's name in the voter list is crucial. Here's how to navigate the process:

Understanding the significance of EPIC number in Voter ID card

The EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number, an alphanumeric code unique to each voter, plays a vital role in verifying and authenticating voter identities during elections.

Here's an in-depth look at its importance:

Key authentication tool

The EPIC number acts as a pivotal authentication tool in the electoral process, ensuring the legitimacy of voter identities.

Electoral officials cross-reference voter data using this distinct identifier to validate the provided voter ID card.

Locating your EPIC number

Each voter ID card contains a 10-character EPIC number, essential for verifying inclusion in the voter list.

To find your EPIC number, visit the National Voters' Service Portal and enter details such as your name, birthdate, father's or husband's name, gender, and state.

Step-by-step guide for voter list verification

Visit the official website of the Election Commission and navigate to the "Elector" menu tab.

Choose the option to “Search your name in the electoral roll” and select your preferred language.

For search by EPIC number, enter your EPIC number, select your state, and input the Captcha code before clicking on search.

Alternatively, for search by mobile number, enter your mobile number, receive an OTP, and proceed with the search.

To search by personal details, fill in your name, date of birth, gender, relatives' names, and location details before submitting the search query.

Ensuring voter inclusion

Utilising the EPIC number or alternative search options, voters can verify their inclusion in the electoral roll and confirm their eligibility to vote.

Stay informed and exercise your fundamental right to vote by verifying your presence in the voter list ahead of the elections.

Phase 3 voting details

The third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is scheduled for May 7, covering 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. Notable constituencies include Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Shimoga, Dharwad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Sambhal, Agra, Gwalior, Raipur, Madhepura, Guwahati, Jangipur, North Goa, among others.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Home Minister Amit Shah, CR Patil, Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajesh Chudasama, Poonamben Maadam, Lalitbhai Vasoya, Narayan Rane, Digvijaya Singh, Mohammed Salim, and others.

Ensuring one's presence on the voter list is vital to upholding the democratic ethos and actively participating in the electoral process. Stay informed and exercise your right to vote.

